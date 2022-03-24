Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday from 8 a.m. to p.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow and rain showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.