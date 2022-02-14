Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.
Storm watch in effect from Thursday at p.m. to Friday at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots, increasing to 50 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain.
Friday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.