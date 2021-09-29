Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through noon Wednesday.
Wednesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night through Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.