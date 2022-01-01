Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.