Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night through Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.