Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.