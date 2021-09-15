Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog, visibility 1 to 3 nm.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday And Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.