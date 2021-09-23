Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.