Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night and Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

