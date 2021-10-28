Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning until noon Thursday.
Thursday, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
Friday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain.
Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night through Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.