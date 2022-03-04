Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday morning.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.