Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Storm warning in effect through Monday afternoon.
Monday, southeast winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 60 knots, becoming south 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 17 to 22 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night and Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.