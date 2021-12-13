Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Monday until 7 p.m.
Monday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds around 10 knots, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday, south winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.