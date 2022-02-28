Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale warning in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. Freezing spray advisory in effect through Monday morning.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.