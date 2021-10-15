Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.