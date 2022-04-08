Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning Friday through noon. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Rain likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.