Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

