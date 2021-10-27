Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm warning in effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 35 to 40 knots. Gusts up to 60 knots, decreasing to 50 knots in the afternoon. Seas 16 to 21 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, north winds 30 to 35 knots. Gusts up to 50 knots in the evening. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 11 to 15 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
Friday night, east winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday and Saturday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming SE 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.