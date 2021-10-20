Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds around 15 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday Night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.