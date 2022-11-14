Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday and Thursday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.