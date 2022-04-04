Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday morning.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of rain.
Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Wednesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday and Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.