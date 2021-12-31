Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.