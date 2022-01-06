Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Smal craft advisory through Thursday afternoon.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow with rain likely
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots . Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots . Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.