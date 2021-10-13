Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.