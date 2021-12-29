Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.