Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small crafeet. advisory in effect Thursday through Friday at 4 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.. Chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.