Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night and Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.