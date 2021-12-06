Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale warning in effect through Tuesday morning.
Monday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming south 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. A chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.