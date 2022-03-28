Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday morning
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Light freezing spray.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of rain.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.