Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday morning.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.