Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.