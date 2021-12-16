Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain.
Saturday night, east winds around 15 knots, with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain.
Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.