Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.