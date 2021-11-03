Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.