Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

