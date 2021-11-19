Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Saturday at 1 a.m.
Friday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.