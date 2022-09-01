Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds around 15 knots, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.