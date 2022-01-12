Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Light freezing spray.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.