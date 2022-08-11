Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night and Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, night winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.