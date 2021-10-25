Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening.
Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely with areas of drizzle. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers.
Wednesday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Showers.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.