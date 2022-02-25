Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Friday at 4 a.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.
Friday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow, rain and sleet. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 ft