Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, north winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, south winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.