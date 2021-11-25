Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Thursday at 1 p.m.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.