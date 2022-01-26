Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Thursday at 3 a.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray likely.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray likely.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 14 to 19 feet. Light freezing spray. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Light freezing spray. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.