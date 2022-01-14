Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm warning in effect Friday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m.
Friday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming north 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Friday night, north winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots in the morning. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet. Rain.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.