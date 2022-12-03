RYE, N.H. — Seacoast Science Center is now accepting applications for its semester-long course designed to give high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors the opportunity to study marine science topics in depth.
Participants in the marine science fellowship program, which begins on Feb. 4, will learn about different careers in the marine sciences, engage with professionals in the field, and gain clarity on their future educational path.
Through inquiry, investigation, and hands-on experience at the resource-rich science center, students will greatly broaden their understanding on a range of marine topics.
They will also gain insight on the impact they have on the ocean, the challenges facing our climate, and how they can contribute to a sustainable and healthy ocean.
Marine science fellows will develop individual research projects based on their special interest, receiving guidance throughout the process. Students who participated in the past semester can continue their research project in greater depth or choose a new topic of concentration. Students may have an opportunity to earn credit through their school.
The 10-week course, which runs Feb. 4 to June 11, has an expected time commitment of three to four hours per week, with an option for additional hours. The course schedule includes Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, plus additional study, project, and/or volunteer time to be conducted on the student’s own time, as arranged with the program leader. If a student is unable to make a Saturday session, a make-up session can be arranged.
For fees, a complete course itinerary, details on the marine science fellowship program and ELO guidelines, and to apply, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/programs/grade-k-12/marine-science-fellowship.
Course leader Sean McKenna may be contacted at s.mckenna@sscnh.org or 603-436-8043, ext. 31, with questions.