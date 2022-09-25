Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MONDAY

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

