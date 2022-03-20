Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday and Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.