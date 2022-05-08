Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening
Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.