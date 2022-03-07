Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.