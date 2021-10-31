Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday through Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.