Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening.

Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night through Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday through Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you