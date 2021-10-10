Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank.
Small craft advisory in effect from Monday morning through late Monday night.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.